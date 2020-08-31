IPL 2020 TV team member tests positive for COVID-19, host broadcaster postpones flight to UAE

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is constantly coming under the scanner as at least one member of STAR production crew, who was scheduled to leave India for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, has tested positive for COVID-19 forcing the host broadcasters to postpone their first batch of flight.

Earlier, the BCCI confirmed that as many as 13 members involved in IPL 2020 have been tested positive for COVID-19. Even Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart Suresh Raina returned back to India after disagreements with CSK management.

As per a report in Sports Tak, one member from the production crew of host broadcasters have tested positive for dreaded coronavirus which has forced them to postpone the flight. Now, the production crew is expected to depart for the UAE on September 4 or 5.

Interestingly, the schedule for IPL 2020 hasn’t been released yet by the BCCI and with only 18 days left, speculations are growing as to how the tournament will proceed.

One BCCI-IPL source has said, as per a report, that broadcasters might now wait and closely follow the developments related to the tests and reports of other crew members as well as franchises participating in IPL 2020.

The matches in IPL 2020 are scheduled to be hosted by Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai with all three emirates having different protocols to combat the deadly COVID-19.

While it is yet to be known how the latest coronavirus report will impact the fate of the tournament.

IPL 2020 is scheduled to start from September 19 in the UAE with the final of the lucrative tournament slated to be held on November 10. This will be second multi-team cricket tournament of the coronavirus era after Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 which is being held in Trinidad and Tobago.

