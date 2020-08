From Kohli to de Villiers: Royal Challengers Bangalore sweat it out ahead of IPL 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have started preparing for much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after completing their quarantine period in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn, Devdutt Paddikal, Washington Sundar among others were in action in the nets as the Kohli-led side start their journey to end their trophy drought in the lucrative tournament.

Virat Kohli sweats it out (Photo: RCB)

Team India and RCB skipper Virat Kohli hit the nets for the first time after getting out of lockdown. RCB team director Mike Hesson was seen interacting with both Kohli and Steyn.

"Been 5 months since the last time I stepped onto the field. Felt like 6 days when I got into the nets. Great first session with the boys," Kohli tweeted.

(Photograph:Others)