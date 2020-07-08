ENG vs WI 1st Test: Weather updates and forecast for Day 1 in Southampton

International cricket is finally back with England and West Indies set to lock horns in the first Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton after a break of more than 115 days. However, things might not be so rosy for the players and fans as rain gods are set to play spoilsport throughout the course of the series opener in Southampton with the weather forecast predicting light to heavy showers.

While strict safety measures, social distancing guidelines and new rules such as saliva ban and COVID substitutions are ready to be tested in the international circuit, no one can help when it comes to the wrath of nature.

The match will be played without fans in the stadiums and fake crowd noise and music to enhance the atmosphere will be implemented in the stadium.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Monty Panesar on England vs West Indies series, Ben Stokes, new norms and more

Rain to play spoilsport in Southampton?

For fans, who have been eagerly waiting for the three-match Test series, the Day 1 and Day 2 of the Southampton Test might very well be interrupted due to rain. While the entire day is not expected to be washed out, frequent breaks could happen due to the rain gods making their presence felt. On Wednesday morning, it was a stop and a go for the rain gods in Southampton but media present there said they expect around 50 overs to be played on Day 1.

Dark clouds are predicted to make way for sunny spells with temperatures set to tickle between 9-24 degrees Celcius. Humidity could be around 83 per cent.

The pitch is expected to be on the slower side but with moisture expected to creep in, pacers could have fun on the Ageas Bowl track.

England go into the series as favourites and will bank on their bowling attack to do much of the damage.

