ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021 prediction: Who will win today's match between England vs South Africa?

Unbeaten England will be looking to continue their winning run in the Super 12 when they lock horns with South Africa in their final group-stage clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on Saturday (November 06). The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

While England have already qualified for the semi-finals irrespective of the result of their game against South Africa, the Proteas are in a must-win situation. However, even a win might not guarantee South Africa the second spot in the Group 1 points table.

While Australia are currently sitting at the second spot with six points and a net run rate of +1.031 from four matches, South Africa have six points and a net run rate of +0.742 from as many games. Even a win might not be enough for South Africa if Australia beat West Indies in their final Super 12 clash as the net run rate will be too difficult to overtake.

Nonetheless, the Temba Bavuma-led side will hope to produce a clinical performance against Eoin Morgan's men and look to bring an end to their flawless unbeaten streak in the tournament. South African pacers have been in excellent form so far this T20 World Cup.

But they will be wary of the firepower in the England batting line-up. Jos Buttler smashed the only century of the tournament so far in England's last game against Sri Lanka and has been firing all cylinders. The likes of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and even skipper Morgan have been in great touch.

England vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2021 match prediction:

England will start as favourites against the Proteas considering they have not lost a game so far in the T20 World Cup 2021. However, South Africa can spring a surprise if their pacers turn up in Sharjah. We are backing South Africa to give their all and win this to keep themselves in the race for semi-finals.