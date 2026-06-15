/England name Cox, Baker in final XII for second Test vs New Zealand, Joe Root to lead

England will hand Test debuts to keeper-batter Jordan Cox and seamer Sonny Baker for the second Test against New Zealand at the Oval in London. Days after the ECB launched a probe into the nightclub episode involving former captain Ben Stokes and quick Gus Atkinson, the hosts dropped them from the squad for the second Test, with veteran Joe Root named an interim captain. Another uncapped keeper, James Rew, could also make his debut in the second Test starting on Wednesday (Jun 17).

Pace bowler Ollie Robinson, who returned to Test cricket for the first time in two years during the series opener at Lord’s, has also pulled out due to a knee injury. He picked seven wickets in the first Test, helping beat New Zealand and take a 1-0 lead in this three-match series.



Meanwhile, Rew would step in if regular keeper Jamie Smith leaves on paternity leave in the next two days.

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Cox will enter the fray for his potential debut on the back of scoring a brilliant 204 for Essex in his first County Championship match in 11 months. Cox has been drafted in place of Stokes.



On the other hand, Baker bolsters the pace attack alongside Jofra Archer, who missed the first Test due to his Indian Premier League commitments with Rajasthan Royals. Fast bowler Matthew Fisher was also included for his second Test appearance -- his first in more than four years -- as spinner Shoaib Bashir dropped out.

Root takes over Test reign

Root got the nod to take over from Stokes temporarily instead of vice-captain Harry Brook. Brook was involved in an altercation outside a nightclub in Wellington before a one-day international against New Zealand in October.



"It became pretty obvious that after talking to both Joe and Harry, that Joe was the right person to do it," England head coach Brendon McCullum said. "He's actually excited, because while he gave it everything he could last time around, he feels he's in a much better place now to be able to do that job.



"There's been a few changes. Whilst there's been a bit of chaos and it's been difficult to navigate through the week, I look at that line-up we have this week, and it's super exciting.



“I'm quietly confident we're going to see some exciting cricket.”

England Final XII for the second Test -

Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root (captain), Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (or James Rew), Jordan Cox, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Matthew Fisher, Sonny Baker