ENG vs AUS Head-to-head: World Cup 2023-England vs Australia pitch report, weather update, live streaming

ENG vs AUS head-to-head: England and Australia will meet in match no. 36 of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on Saturday (Nov 4). The match is slated to be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka at 2:00 pm IST.

Australia is at no. 3 in the points table with 8 points after winning four matches out of a total of six matches that they have played. England, on the other hand, has shown their best performance till now and is at the bottom of the points table with only a single win out of their six matches.

Ahead of Saturday’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head stats record of the two teams in ODI matches:

ENG vs AUS, World Cup 2023: England vs Australia head-to-head

A total of 155 matches have taken place between England and Australia in the ODI format. Australia has won 87 matches while England has won 63 matches. 2 matches ended with a tie and 3 matches ended with no result.

Total matches played: 155

Won by England: 63

Won by Australia: 87

Matches tied: 2

Matches ended with no result: 3

ENG vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Pitch report

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore is known for being a batters' paradise due to its wickets offering favourable bounce. It features short boundaries on both sides, allowing batters to play their shots freely. On average, the first-inning score at this venue is around 307 runs.

ENG vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Weather update

As per Accuweather, the forecast for Saturday is not great with a 68 per cent chance of rain in the daytime. The probability of precipitation reduces to 25 per cent in the evening, which suggests clearer weather as the day progresses. The temperatures will hover around 20- 29 degrees with a full cloud cover to remain throughout the day.

ENG vs AUS, World Cup 2023: England vs Australia probable playing XI

England (ENG): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Australia (AUS): David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazelwood

ENG vs AUS, World Cup 2023: England vs Australia match details

Match: England vs Australia, Match 36, World Cup 2023

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Date & Time: Saturday, November 4, 2:00 pm IST