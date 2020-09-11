Jofra Archer on Friday bowled an absolute cracker of a delivery to dismiss Australian opener David Warner as England and Australia locked horns in the first of the three-match ODI series at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Warner started his innings on a cautious note but it wasn’t long before Archer produced a jaffa! The length delivery by the English speedster moved late to catch Warner off the guard as the ball went onto hit the top of the off-stump.

Watch: Jofra Archer dismisses David Warner with an absolute jaffa!

Meanwhile, England will be looking to continue their winning run and take forward the charge in the ODI series after defeating Australia 2-1 in the T20I series. Whereas Australia would be hoping for a much inspired performance after losing out in the shortest format of the game.

Steve Smith missed out from the Australian playing XI after copping a blow on his head during training. He was left out as a precautionary move. For England, Jason Roy and Chris Woakes came into the XI as exciting young talent Tom Banton missed out. Marnus Labuschagne also came into the Australian playing XI.

Here's what the captain said during the toss:

Aaron Finch - 'We might have actually batted first, looks like a good wicket. Steve Smith misses out, he got a knock on his head while practising yesterday. Marcus Stoinis will bat at three. These games are a chance to improve, a chance to keep winning, we have played some good ODI cricket over the last season. We're confident of moving in the right direction. Plenty of world-class players on show, should be a good series.'

Eoin Morgan - 'Looks like a good wicket, could be a bit tacky, hopefully, we will restrict them to a low score. Nice to have the senior players from the World Cup group back. The wind shouldn't be a factor, we just need to play our game. They are a difficult side to beat, we should be at our best to beat them.'

