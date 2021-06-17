End of an era for Real Madrid as Sergio Ramos bids adieu after 16 years

Sergio Ramos's departure from Real Madrid marks an end of an era for the Spanish giants. The legendary captain will bid adieu to his club after spending 16 years with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid have called a news conference for Thursday as “an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos.”

The veteran centre back had refused to sign the new contract and will leave Madrid as a free agent. His last season was not ideal as the Spaniard missed the most of it due to injuries.

It also came as a shocker when Sergio Ramos was not selected in the Spanish squad for Euro 2020.

Sergio Ramos' aggression was known to all. His fiery leadership proved useful for the team as he, along with Real Madrid, won four Champions League title. The defender also holds the record for the most red cards in La Liga history at 20 and was sent off 26 times in all competitions for Madrid.

He featured in 671 games and 16 seasons for Real Madrid, with five La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and two Copas del Rey in his trophy cabinet.

For Spain, Ramos played a crucial role in their team's win in Euro 2008, 2012 and World Cup 2010.

Ramos will become a free agent on June 30 and several elite clubs like Manchester City and Chelsea are interested in signing the 35-year-old.