/'Encouraged me to keep things simple...': Kuldeep Gehi on Rajat Patidar's support during tough times

The Madhya Pradesh League T20 continues to be an important platform for cricketers aiming to make an impact and push for higher selection. One such player is Gwalior Cheetahs’ Kuldeep Gehi, who has played some good innings recently to help his team in the ongoing tournament. Ahead of his next match, Gehi spoke to WION’s Aditya Bhatia in an interaction and shared his bond with Rajat Patidar.

Talking about Rajat, Kuldeep said he has always been an inspiration for him. Since their school days, he has seen Rajat’s hard work, dedication and focus that helped him succeed in cricket.

He recalled that even as a youngster, Rajat was fully focused on improving his game. While others spent time chatting, Rajat would often be practising with a bat, working on his skills and staying committed to his goals.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



Kuldeep further said that sharing a dressing room with Rajat is also a special experience and that he continues to learn from him. He praised Rajat’s professionalism and said his experience has been very helpful.

The wicketkeeper-batter also spoke about how Rajat helped him during a difficult phase in a T20 tournament when he struggled for runs in his first few matches.

Rajat advised him “not to doubt himself and reminded him that he had been selected because of his abilities. He encouraged Kuldeep to keep things simple, watch the ball closely and react naturally.”

According to Kuldeep, that advice changed his mindset. He stopped overthinking, trusted his instincts and performed better in the next match. He credited Rajat’s guidance and experience for helping him regain confidence and improve his performances.