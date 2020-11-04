'Embarrassing...' - Shoaib Akhtar hits out at Pakistan after Super Over defeat against Zimbabwe

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at Pakistan cricket team after their shock defeat to Zimbabwe in Super Over in Rawalpindi as the three-match ODI series ended 2-1 in favour of the hosts. Terming the defeat as “embarrassing”, Akhtar said that Pakistan cricket will have to be progressive if they want to avoid becoming history while adding the Babar Azam-led outfit was not “expressive”.

After a tied-game, Blessing Muzarabani conceded just two runs off his four deliveries as he scalped two wickets to end Pakistan’s innings in the Super Over. Zimbabwe took just three deliveries to complete the task and end the ODI series on a winning note.

"Embarrassing. Losing to Zimbabwe is an issue. You lose some, you win some however you have to be progressive. We weren’t expressive. Change your mentality before you become history," Akhtar tweeted.

Zimbabwe, riding on a scintillating ton from Sean Williams, posted 278-6 in 50 overs with the likes of Brendan Taylor among other batters contributing well with the willow. For Pakistan, Mohammad Hasnain picked up five wickets in what was an impressive outing for the youngster.

Chasing 279, Pakistan were 88-5 before Babar Azam stitched crucial partnership with Khushdil Shah before adding another 100-run stand with Wahab Riaz.

However, with two boundaries in the 50th over, Mohammad Musa finished up tying the match and took it to a Super Over.

Scores in brief:

Zimbabwe 278 for six in 50 overs (Sean Williams 118 not out, Brendan Taylor 56, Sikandar Raza 45; Mohammad Hasnain 5-26)

Pakistan 278 for 9 in 50 overs (Babar Azam 125, Wahab Riaz 52, Khushdil Shah 33; Blessing Muzarabani 5-49, Richard Ngarava 2-62)

Result: Match tied, Zimbabwe win in Super Over

Man-of-the-match Blessing Muzarabani

Man-of-the-series Babar Azam

