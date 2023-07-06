Duleep Trophy semis: Shivam Mavi eyes Test call-up after stellar show vs Central Zone with six-for

Central Zone captain Shivam Mavi’s six for 44 haul against star-studded West Zone in the first innings of the ongoing Duleep Trophy semis made headlines, and the seam-bowling all-rounder now wants to build up on this performance to fight for a spot in India’s Test XI. Having emerged on the international scene this year against Sri Lanka in the home T20Is, Mavi showed promise, and with his recent sparkling show at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur, the right-handed pacer speaks his heart out about taking the leap in his career.

Picking Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Suryakumar Yadav, all on low scores, Mavi tore into West Zone’s batting line-up after being asked to bowl first. He also got their highest scorer, Atit Sheth, on 74 and then picked two wickets later on to end with figures of six for 44 in the first innings.

“I have been performing well with the red ball in the last three or four years. Hopefully, I will get to play in Test matches. It is not like I want to play only in one format, and I am working hard to be ready for all three formats,” Mavi said, as quoted by the Indian Express.

Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, Mavi is touted to be next in line for the Test debut after selectors threw their weight behind him by handing him the Central Zone captaincy ahead of the busy domestic calendar.

Talking about shouldering the burden, Mavi said it’s not easy bowling in India, given the conditions, but admitted cherished bowling in Bengaluru, where conditions are closer to that in England that benefited him in the semis.

“I feel very happy about it. The selectors have given me such a big responsibility. It (captaincy) is difficult for fast bowlers in India because fast bowlers get tired here because of the conditions.”

“But here (Bengaluru), the conditions are fine, and we don’t get tired that much. I have played in England, and the weather is quite similar here. We get time to think as a captain,” the right-arm seamer added. The batter doesn’t matter to me: Mavi As the cricket saying goes, ‘sticking to basics will help reap rewards’ Mavi tends to stick with the same mantra that brought him success, adding the batter doesn’t matter to him as he prefers going ahead with his plans instead.

Meanwhile, after appearing in six games for India earlier this year, Mavi had to wait for another three months to get a match during IPL 2023 for Gujarat Titans.

“Getting selected for a match depends on the coach and captain. But I was using that time at net sessions. I was bowling long spells at nets. I was in a good space.”

“I was bowling 7 to 8 overs at nets. I kept myself motivated thinking that I will get a chance sooner, and I was focusing on improving my skills,” Mavi added.