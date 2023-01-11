'Don't rush into your 100, I can accelerate if needed': Gambhir recalls Dhoni's words during 2011 ODI WC final

India is set to host the 2023 ODI World Cup in October-November. It will be the first time that India will solely host the showpiece event and the ardent Indian cricket fans have their hopes pinned on Rohit Sharma & Co. During the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka, in Guwahati on Tuesday (January 10), former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir -- an integral part of the MS Dhoni-led Indian team when they lifted the ODI World Cup in 2011 (co-hosted by India, SL and Bangladesh) -- narrated an unheard story from the ODI WC final, held 12 years back in Mumbai.

India met Sri Lanka in the title clash in the 2011 edition, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The Islanders rode on Mahela Jayawardene's sublime ton to post a challenging 274 for 6 in 50 overs. In reply, India was 31 for 2 before being 114 for 3 with Gambhir and Dhoni getting together for the fourth wicket. The duo stitched a memorable 109-run stand and took India past the finish line, with six wickets in hand, courtesy of Gambhir's 97 and then captain Dhoni's 91 not out. While Dhoni finished it off in style, with a six in the penultimate over, Gambhir weathered the early storm and set it up for India. He, however, missed out on becoming the first Indian to slam a hundred in the WC final; falling short by three runs.

Speaking to Star Sports during the 1st ODI match between India and Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Gambhir recalled how supportive Dhoni was during his memorable knock and pushed him to get to his century.

“MS Dhoni was very supportive because he wanted me to get a 100. He always wanted me to get a hundred. He told me between overs as well that 'get your hundred, take your time and don't rush into it. I can accelerate if there is any need to',” Gambhir revealed.