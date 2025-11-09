/Trump to have stadium named after him? Here's what White House said ahead of Commanders vs Detroit NFL tie

United States President Donald Trump could have a stadium named after him and that’s not according to us, but according to a recent White House post. Trump, who is just the second US President in history to serve non-consecutive terms, could be in attendance for an NFL match on Sunday (Nov 9). However, according to an ESPN report, an intermediary has told the Washington Commanders' ownership group that Trump wants the stadium to bear his name.

Trump to have a stadium named after him?

Trump could deliver a message in person on Sunday when he is expected to watch the Commanders play the Detroit Lions at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. American veterans are scheduled to be honored at halftime during the NFL contest.

"That would surely be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible," said Karoline Leavitt, press secretary for the Republican president.

A spokesperson for the Washington Commanders told The Associated Press in a text message that the team had no comment on the report. The office of the city's mayor, Democrat Muriel Bowser, declined comment.

Earlier, a deal was announced in April between the Washington Commanders and the District of Columbia; the team will return to the nation's capital in a new stadium expected to cost nearly $4 billion. It will be built on the site of the RFK Stadium, where the team played for more than three decades when it won three Super Bowls in the 1980s and 1990s. The team moved to Landover in 1997.

Trump, who has been a feature in multiple sports events this year, could leave a lasting impression if he has a stadium named after him. The US President was in attendance at the Super Bowl in February, followed by the Club World Cup final and then the US Open men’s singles final.