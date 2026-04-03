/Donald Trump's former daughter in law Vanessa breaks silence with supportive message for Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has been making rounds in the last few days after he was arrested for a car crash in Florida, as support arrived for the golf legend from US President Donald Trump’s former daughter-in-law. On Friday (April 3), Trump’s former daughter-in-law Vanessa, broke the silence on her social media with a supportive message to Woods. The message from Vanessa comes days after the duo was spotted at the Golf League championship in Florida.

Vanessa breaks silence

"Love you," Vanessa Trump wrote over a picture of herself hugging Woods as the two appeared to relax on a hammock. The photo, posted to her Instagram Stories early Friday morning, was the same photo Woods shared on X when he first announced his relationship with her in March 2025.

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"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together," he wrote in an X post at the time. "At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

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What was the incident?

Woods was traveling at “high speeds” on a beachside, residential road in Jupiter Island on Friday (Mar 27) when his Land Rover clipped a truck and rolled onto its side, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, noting that Woods showed “signs of impairment.” Woods, who wasn’t injured, was booked by the Martin County following the accident before being released on bail eight hours later.

On Thursday, the Martin County police released a new body cam video after Woods’ car crash, as the legendary golfer was seen handcuffed.

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“I do believe your normal faculties are impaired, and you’re under an unknown substance, so at this time you’re under arrest for DUI,” Martin County Sheriff’s deputy Tatiana Levenar told Woods after conducting a sobriety test on the golfer. In the bodycam footage, Woods told Levenar that he had not drunk any alcohol and that he had taken “a few” medications earlier in the day, though Woods’ words are muted in the released video as he describes some of the drugs.