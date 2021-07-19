'Disrespectful': Max Verstappen lashes out at Lewis Hamilton over British GP crash

Formula One driver Max Verstappen was taken to hospital after his car was careened off the track and crashed into the barrier as Lewis Hamilton tried to overtake him.

Verstappen took to Twitter to provide an update on himself and said that he was okay, however, he also lashed out at seven-time Formula One champion for his "disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behaviour" on Sunday.

"Glad I'm ok. Very disappointed with being taken out like this. The penalty given does not help us and doesn't do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track," tweeted Verstappen.

"Watching the celebrations while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behaviour but we move on."

Lewis Hamilton was handed a 10-second penalty for a brash overtake against Verstappen, however, he still went on to win the British Grand Slam for record eighth time.

The 36-year-old is now only eight points behind Verstappen after 10 races, passed Ferrari`s Charles Leclerc for the lead with two laps to go as a capacity 140,000 crowd rose to cheer him. Hamilton`s team mate Valtteri Bottas was third.

The win was the 99th of seven times world champion Hamilton`s career.