A tribute to Diogo Jota: Liverpool footballer's unconventional journey from Pacos to Anfield

Diogo Jota's death has left the football world shocked and devastated. The 28-year-old and his brother André, also a professional footballer, both died in the early hours of Thursday after their vehicle veered off a motorway in northern Spain before bursting into flames. Jota wasn’t just talented — he was reliable. He always stepped up for club and country when it mattered most. On his day, he was one of the sharpest finishers of his generation. But Jota’s journey to the top was anything but easy.

The Unconventional Rise

Unlike many of his Portuguese teammates, Jota wasn’t a product of the famed academies of Benfica, Sporting, or Porto. He began his career with lower-division side Paços de Ferreira. In 2016, he earned a move to Spanish giants Atlético Madrid — but never played a competitive game for them. Instead, he was loaned to FC Porto, and then to Wolverhampton Wanderers in England. That move changed everything.

Jota lit up the Championship with Wolves, earning a permanent transfer in 2018. His blistering pace and lethal finishing helped the club gain promotion to the Premier League — and caught the attention of Liverpool.

Anfield Calling

Jürgen Klopp signed Jota in 2020, for a hefty fee of $56 million. Liverpool fans readily admitted they weren’t thrilled about his arrival — especially because of the price tag. Jota arrived during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when stadiums stood silent. But even without the roar of the Anfield crowd, he quickly made his presence felt.

When asked why he signed Jota, Klopp said: “It’s not easy to improve us. But Diogo definitely did. Scored important goals, is actually a player made for our style: pretty intense, technically good, really fast, good in the air, both feet really good.”

Klopp later admitted Jota turned out to be even better than he expected.

On hearing the news of his former player’s passing, the German wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram: “This is a moment where I struggle! There must be a bigger purpose! But I can't see it! I'm heartbroken to hear about the passing of Diogo and his brother André. Diogo was not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father! We will miss you so much!”

Highs, Setbacks, and Hero Moments

Jota scored on his Premier League debut against Arsenal — a team he would go on to torment repeatedly over the next five seasons. Thanks to his versatility and relentless work ethic, he slotted seamlessly into Klopp’s system. At one point, he even displaced Roberto Firmino from Liverpool’s famed front three alongside Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah.

Injuries were a constant obstacle — but whenever he was fit, Jota delivered.

The 2021–22 season was his peak: 21 goals in 55 appearances as Liverpool lifted the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, while finishing runners-up in both the Premier League and the Champions League. Even when sidelined, Jota had a knack for delivering in big moments. His last-minute winner against Tottenham in the 2022–23 season remains etched in Liverpool fans' memories.

After Klopp left and Arne Slot took over the reins at Liverpool, Jota became the Dutchman's preferred striking option. In fact, he scored Liverpool's first goal of the Arne Slot era. However, before he could cement his place, injuries again derailed his season.

Earlier this year, he returned from injury to score a late equaliser against Fulham — with Liverpool down to 10 men. Just weeks later, he came off the bench to score an equaliser against Nottingham Forest — only 22 seconds after stepping onto the pitch.

In April, he struck the winner in the Merseyside Derby. Liverpool’s No. 20 played a key role as the Reds lifted their 20th English top-flight title. In total, Jota scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for Liverpool. He won every major domestic trophy during his five seasons at Anfield.

The National Hero

Jota made his senior debut for Portugal in November 2019. He went on to represent his country at Euro 2020 and Euro 2024, though injury kept him out of the 2022 World Cup. He was part of Portugal’s UEFA Nations League-winning squads — including the most recent edition in May this year.

Jota married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso less than two weeks ago, and leaves behind three children.

More Than a Footballer