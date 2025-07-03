‘We will all miss you,’ Cristiano Ronaldo pays heartbreaking tribute to Diogo Jota after tragic death

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo took to his social media handle to pay a heartbreaking tribute to his Portuguese teammate and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota after he tragically passed away in a car crash on Thursday (Jul 3) in Spain. Jota and his brother, Andre, were involved in a road accident in Zamora, Spain, and were later declared dead by first the local media, and then by Liverpool, who released a heartbreaking statement in honour of their No. 20.

Since then, tributes have poured in for the Premier League forward, including Jota’s national teammate Ronaldo, who wrote ‘it doesn’t make sense’ on his social media.



“Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you got married. To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you.”

Meanwhile, Ronaldo and Jota were part of the Portugal team that won their second Nations League title last month. Playing in the frontline, the pair helped Portugal beat Spain on penalties in the summit clash in Germany, bringing home the glory.



Besides that, Jota was part of Liverpool’s Premier League-winning team last season, playing 26 matches, scoring six times and assisting thrice. His best season with the Reds, however, was the 2021-22 season, when he scored 15 goals and assisted four times during their Premier League campaign.



"Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota,” the club’s official statement read. “The club have been informed that the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre. Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and requests the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.”