/Diego Simeone to leave Atletico Madrid after Champions League semis exit vs Arsenal? Here's what we know

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone could be on his way out as the side exited the Champions League at the semifinal stage on Tuesday (May 5). The 2-1 aggregate defeat means Simeone won’t be able to lift the Champions League title after more than 14 years at the club. The frustration also grows as Atletico have been largely unable to mount a title challenge in La Liga, where Real Madrid and Barcelona are still the top clubs.

Is Simeone on his way out of Atletico?

"Not now, definitely not now," Simeone said, leaving doubts over his intentions this summer.

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"We've grown enormously in every aspect, we're a club recognised in Europe and the world," said Simeone, after the 1-0 loss at the Emirates, resulting in a 2-1 aggregate defeat.

"But the fans want to win. Getting to a semi-final isn't enough."

There have been similar queries put to Simeone over the years, 14-and-a-half of them, since he took over at the helm of the Rojiblancos. Usually they have surfaced in moments like these, painful knock-outs, that Atletico have suffered repeatedly. None hurt more than the two final defeats by rivals Real Madrid in 2014 and 2016.

Simeone almost walked away after the second of those, on penalties at the San Siro, admitting it would be difficult to lift the players mentally after such a crushing blow. Those matches came in the early years of Simeone's reign, Atletico's best period. The seasons since have largely been frustrating, despite landing La Liga in 2021, even though the task of competing with Spain's two giants in Barcelona and Real Madrid, is a difficult one.

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Since that title triumph half a decade ago, Atletico have been waiting for silverware while wrangling with their own identity. Simeone, who still has a reputation as an ultra-conservative coach, has pointed out many times this season that his Atletico team attacks better than it defends.

Not well enough to break down Mikel Arteta's rock-solid Arsenal, but Atletico have improved in that regard and Simeone has evolved too, seeking a more expansive style without sacrificing the intensity that defined his best years.

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Although the ever-lengthening time since they won a trophy adds pressure, increases speculation and murmuring among supporters who adore Simeone but cannot help but wonder if another coach could get more out of the team, there have been signs of improvement.