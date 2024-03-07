DC vs UPW- WPL 2024 live streaming: How to watch Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match live on mobile

WPL 2024- DC vs UPW: Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz will clash in Match 15 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League. The match is slated for Friday (Mar 8) at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.

Delhi Capitals have positioned themselves excellently in WPL 2024, having won four out of five matches, virtually securing their spot in the playoffs. Their goal now is to secure the top position and directly qualify for the final, as they did last season.

Conversely, the UP Warriorz, after a recent loss to the Royal Challengers Bangalore, has slipped out of the playoff spots and currently stands fourth in the league table with four points from five matches. They aim to win at least two of their remaining three matches to secure a playoff berth for the second consecutive year.

WPL 2024- DC vs UPW: Live streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

WPL 2024-DC vs UPW: When is the Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

The Match 15 of Women's Premier League 2024 between DC vs UPW will take place on Friday, March 8.

WPL 2024-DC vs UPW: Where is the Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

The Match 15 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between DC vs UPW will take place at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024-DC vs UPW: At what time will the Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match start?

The Match 15 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between DC vs UPW will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

WPL 2024-DC vs UPW: When and where to watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

The Match 15 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between DC vs UPW will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

WPL 2024-DC vs UPW: How to watch the live telecast of Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

The Match 15 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between DC vs UPW will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network.

WPL 2024- DC vs UPW: Predicted playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (C) (wk), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor