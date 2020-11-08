DC vs SRH, IPL 2020 Qualifier 2, Weather forecast: Rain gods in Dubai but clear sky in Abu Dhabi

Delhi Capitals are all set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in what will be the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Delhi Capitals, who finished second in the IPL 2020 league stage, lost the Qualifier 1 against Mumbai Indians. Whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad overcame Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator to set-up the mouth-watering clash on Sunday.

Ahead of the Qualifier 2 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderbad, there were few concerns surfacing on social media surrounding the weather forecast in Abu Dhabi for the knockout clash. While it rained heavily in Dubai on Sunday morning and afternoon, the weather looks clear in Abu Dhabi where the match between DC and SRH will take place.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals face Sunrisers Hyderabad to book a spot in finals

UAE: #SunrisersHyderabad team members leave the hotel for their match today against #DelhiCapitals in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League, at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/WSiXcjj8fq — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2020 ×

According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Abu Dhabi is set to be between 31-28 degrees with a clear sky on the cards. Any chances of rain look highly unlikely in Abu Dhabi on Sunday and a complete match of 40 overs should be played without any issues.

However, with the final of IPL 2020, scheduled on November 10, to be played in Dubai, the persistent shower could leave an impact on the playing conditions should the rainfall continue till Tuesday. The Dubai pitch is expected to soak on the moisture which could ultimately assist the pacers early on the in the match. But it is too early to predict anything when it comes to the final of IPL 2020. There are even question marks on whether there is any reserve day for IPL 2020 final.

Meanwhile, the first task for both DC and SRH on Sunday would be to win the match and book their berth in the final of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians.