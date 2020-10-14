DC vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: How to watch Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match online?

Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday as the action in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 continues. While Delhi Capitals are sitting at the second spot in the points table, Rajasthan Royals are seventh in the points table.

However, with seven matches still to be played in the league stage of IPL 2020, plenty of ups and downs are expected. While Delhi Capitals are coming into the match on the back of a defeat, Rajasthan Royals would be looking to continue their winning run after being victorious in their previous encounter.

Delhi Capitals hammered Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs when both the teams played in IPL 2020 last time. With injuries hitting DC hard, RR would be hoping to take advantage and grab two crucial points. However, DC are still favourites in the match.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Dubai International Stadium

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (October 14).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match at WION.

