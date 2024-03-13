DC vs GG- WPL 2024 live streaming: How to watch Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants match live on mobile

WPL 2024- DC vs GG: The final league match of the Women’s Premier League 2024 is all set to take place between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants on Wednesday (Mar 13). The match is slated to take place at the iconic Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.

Gujarat Giants is entering this league match with a massive win against UP Warriorz in the last match, where they defended a low score with a strong bowling performance. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals won their last match against RCB in a thrilling match, securing a playoff berth with a one-run victory on the last ball.

The DC has already been through to the qualifiers, while GG is at the foot of the points table and is in dire need of a miracle. Their qualifying will now depend on the result of the RCB and MI match.

WPL 2024- DC vs GG: Live streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

WPL 2024-DC vs GG: When is the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

The Match 20 of Women's Premier League 2024 between DC and GG will take place on Wednesday, March 13.

WPL 2024-DC vs GG: Where is the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

The Match 20 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between DC and GG will take place at Arun Jaitely Stadium, New Delhi.

WPL 2024-DC vs GG: At what time will the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match start?

The Match 20 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between DC vs GG will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

WPL 2024-DC vs GG: When and where to watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

The Match 20 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between DC and GG will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

WPL 2024-DC vs GG: How to watch the live telecast of Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

The Match 20 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between DC and GG will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network.

WPL 2024- DC vs GG: Predicted playing XI

Delhi Capitals (DC): Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu

Gujarat Giants (GG): Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Md Shakil