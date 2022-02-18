DC, CSK, MI or RCB? Here's which franchise bid for maximum players at IPL 2022 mega auction

The IPL 2022 mega auction was a much-awaited affair. The two-day event was held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. During the course of the auction, as many as 590 players went under the hammer. Many marquee players earned whopping deals whereas some uncapped and inexperienced cricketers also returned with big-fat cheques.

On the other hand, some iconic and popular T20 players went unsold. The auction saw bidding wars for many players as the ten IPL franchises fought hard as the eight existing teams had to revamp whereas the two new additions -- in the form of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) -- build their sides from scratch.

Here's the maximum number of players bid by IPL franchises at mega auction (as per a report in ESPNCricinfo):

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 50

Delhi Capitals (DC) - 49

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 48

Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 45

Mumbai Indians (MI) - 45

LSG - 44

Punjab Kings (PBKS) - 43

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 38

GT - 37

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - 35

CSK topping the list might surprise many as there were quite a few occasions when they had not bid for any player. On the other hand, the Rishabh Pant-led DC camp were on a roll, joining the bidding war on many occasions. Nonetheless, they are just one behind the defending champions on the list.

The IPL 2022 edition is set to be held in India, starting in late March. BCCI will host the group stage in Maharashtra whereas a call on the venues for the knockouts is yet to be revealed.