IPL 2022: Top 5 players who failed to draw a single bid and went unsold at mega auction

Here's a look at some of the marquee players who failed to draw a single bid and went unsold at the IPL 2022 mega auction:

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina tops the unwanted list. Raina, known as Mr. IPL, had a base price of INR 20 million (INR 2 crore). With a forgettable run in CSK's title win IPL 2021, Raina's stokes went down considerably. Not being active even in India's domestic T20 leagues, Raina paid the price for his high price by being unsold.

Raina has 5,528 runs in IPL; the fourth-highest overall. He has been part of MS Dhoni-led CSK's title triumphs in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. This will be the first IPL season that the swashbuckling left-hander will miss entirely.

(Photograph:AFP)