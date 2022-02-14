IPL 2022: Top 5 players who failed to draw a single bid and went unsold at mega auction

Suresh Raina tops the unwanted list. Raina, known as Mr. IPL, had a base price of INR 20 million (INR 2 crore). With a forgettable run in CSK's title win IPL 2021, Raina's stokes went down considerably. Not being active even in India's domestic T20 leagues, Raina paid the price for his high price by being unsold.
Raina has 5,528 runs in IPL; the fourth-highest overall. He has been part of MS Dhoni-led CSK's title triumphs in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. This will be the first IPL season that the swashbuckling left-hander will miss entirely.
Steve Smith is the second name in the list. Smith has represented the likes of Rajasthan Royals (RR), now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants (RPSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC). However, he didn't manage to do anything extra ordinary in the last few editions and wasn't even a regular in the DC camp. Hence, he paid the price by not drawing a single bid.
Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan was an integral part of the Gautam Gambhir-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during their title runs in 2012 and 2014. After that, he shifted base to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2018. While he returned to the KKR setup in the previous edition, he managed only 47 runs in eight matches and took just four wickets. Thus, the No. 2 all-rounder in T20Is -- also the first-ever Bangladeshi to scalp 300, or more, wickets in T20s -- remained unsold at the mega auction.
Shakib has 793 runs and 63 wickets in 71 IPL games.
Dawid Malan
Dawid Malan, England's T20I squad's mainstay, also went unsold after not drawing a single bid. The left-hander has so far played only one IPL game, in IPL 2021, for the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS). While plenty of his English teammates got picked, the No. 5 ranked T20I batter Malan isn't in demand among the ten IPL franchises.
Tabraiz Shamsi
Tabraiz Shamsi, the No. 2 ranked T20I bowler in ICC Rankings, also failed to attract any franchise. At a base price of INR 10 million, Shamsi could've been a handy buy, however, he shockingly remained unsold at the mega auction.
Shamsi has 57 wickets for South Africa in the shortest format and remains a regular in their white-ball squads.