/David Warner accepts drink-driving offence, to face middle-range charge: Lawyer

Former Australian opener David Warner has pleaded guilty to a drink-driving offence, his defence lawyer Bobby Hill said to reporters. The star opener, who participated in the just-concluded PSL 2026, will face a ‘middle-range’ drink-driving charge, the court documents show, after allegedly being more than twice the legal limit in Sydney, Australia. Warner is accused of driving a van and stopping short of a random testing site before being breath-tested, arrested and taken to a police station.

"I can indicate that David will be accepting responsibility for drink-driving," defence lawyer Bobby Hill told reporters outside court, according to public broadcaster ABC. "So many of us make those poor decisions. I think what's important is accepting and being accountable for those poor decisions," he said.

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Warner's lawyer argued that the case showed the risk people take when trying to assess whether they have drunk too much.

"It doesn't matter if you're a tradesman, a doctor or one of the best opening batsmen in the world, that danger exists for every one of us."

Former international opener Warner, who captains Sydney Thunder in the domestic Big Bash League, did not appear in court and has not entered a plea, local media said.

Court documents showed the next hearing was set for June 24.

Meanwhile, the charges levelled against him have also put his BBL captaincy under a dark cloud, with Cricket NSW chief executive Lee Germon saying that it is concerning and would be taken seriously.



"The allegations are, of course, concerning, and we take them very seriously", Lee Germon said after Warner’s arrest. "At Cricket NSW, we are strong advocates for safe driving, not drink-driving."

Warner was arrested while being on an Easter trip home midway through PSL 2026, where he captained Karachi Kings, averaging over 51 with the bat. His last appearance, however, came against the Quetta Gladiators, where he scored an unbeaten 89 in Lahore, helping Karachi win by nine wickets. In PSL 2026, he scored 256 runs in seven outings, with three fifties to his name.