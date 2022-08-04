Dalton Tagelagi: Everything to know about Premier of Niue who is bowling in Commonwealth Games

Not a lot of times do we see a political figure being part of a marquee sporting event such as the Commonwealth Games. In the ongoing CWG 2022 edition, being held in Birmingham, the story so far of the mega event has been the Premier of Niue competing at the Games.

Dalton Tagelagi is a Premier of Niue -- a tiny island nation in the South Pacific comprising a population of about 1800 people -- and participated in the lawn bowls at the CWG'22 edition. Here's everything to know about the 54-year-old:

Premier Tagelagi occupies the highest office in the land of Niue. For the unversed, about three weeks ago he was rubbing shoulders with Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese in Fiji at the Pacific Islands Forum before shifting focus at CWG'22 and stunning one and all with his participation and overall presence. Interestingly, he is also a mad South Sydney Rabbitohs supporter.

Tagelagi is an inspiration to many, on how to multitask and manage vastly different things at one time. While he has a lot to deal with Covid cases on the rise in the small land of Niue, he has managed to take out time and be with Niue's small lawn bowls' squad -- which also comprises his 14-year-old son Tukala. On his presence at the Games, Tagelagi made it clear that he is on annual leave.

“I came here for a two-week break. This is the first time I’ve had a break since I became leader,” Tagelagi said as per a report in the Sydney Morning Herald. “I used the chance to bring the young fella here and give him that experience at high-level sport.

“We have a little bit of an issue with our community in terms of an outbreak of about 20 [COVID-19 cases]. They’re managing it well. I still keep an eye on what’s happening back home. It keeps me busy. I’m going back to the polls next year. Three weeks ago I was with your prime minister in Fiji. I’ve been away from home for six or seven weeks now. I’m going to Australia in September for meetings in Brisbane," he revealed.

An inspirational figure, Tagelagi is a soft-spoken man who has been in government since 2008. He was sworn in as Niue’s premier in June 2020. Thus, this is surely one of the greatest untold stories of the ongoign CWG, where one gets to know more about several athletes' inspirational journeys.