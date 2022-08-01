CWG'22: Jeremy opines on special gift received from Samoa's Vaipava Ioane after securing gold - Watch

Indian athletes have been on a roll in the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 edition in Birmingham. So far, the likes of Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga and few others have done the nation proud by winning medals in their respective sport.

Talking about the young sensation Lalrinnunga, the 19-year-old broke the CWG record in the men's 67kg category by lifting 140kgs in snatch and 160kgs in clean and jerk to become only the second Indian weightlifter to clinch the medal. Meanwhile, Samoa's Vaipava Ioane ended at the second spot with lifts of 127 and 166 kgs in the two rounds.

During the medal ceremony, Vaipava's special gesture for Jeremy made heads turn. Loane gifted his traditional Samoan garland to Jeremy and hugged the Indian teen sensation tightly.

Later, Jeremy dwelled on the special gesture from loane while speaking to the official Olympics website and pointed out, "Thoda thoda jaanta hai zyada nahi (He was my senior, but I knew him only a little, not that much). Unhone kuch unka traditional Samoa mein voh log bahut maanta hai, jo pehna that, voh gift diya mujhe (Vaipava was wearing the traditional Samoan garland, which he gave me as a gift)."