CWC'23 Qualifiers: Sri Lanka thump UAE by 175 runs, Oman stun Ireland in pursuit of 282
Story highlights
On Day Two of the CWC'23 Qualifiers, Sri Lanka thumped UAE by a whopping margin whereas Oman stunned Ireland by five wickets.
On Day Two of the CWC'23 Qualifiers, Sri Lanka thumped UAE by a whopping margin whereas Oman stunned Ireland by five wickets.
Day Two of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers saw Sri Lanka thump UAE whereas Oman completed a record run-chase to stun Ireland on Monday (June 19). After posting a mammoth 355 for 6, Dasun Shanaka & Co. rode on Wanindu Hasaranga's 6 for 24 to dismiss UAE for 180 in 39 overs. Oman, on the other hand, achieved their first-ever ODI win over the Irish line-up and saw them complete their highest successful run-chase in the shorter format.
Hasaranga's 6/24 help SL thrash UAE
Taking on the hapless UAE at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, everything clicked for the Dasun Shanaka-led Islanders after being asked to bat first. The one-time ODI champions rode on Pathum Nissanka's 57, Dimuth Karunaratne's 53, Kusal Mendis' 78, Sadeera Samarawickrama's 73 and Charith Asalanka's 48* (23) along with Hasaranga's 12-ball 23* to post a healthy 355 for 6 in 50 overs. Ali Naseer (2 for 44) and Aayan Khan (1 for 52) were the top performers for UAE but their side was in for a huge run-chase.
In reply, UAE batters struggled to compete as Hasaranga trapped them with his spin to return with 6 for 24. He rocked them batting order with regular strikes, especially dismissing their middle-order in a flash, as only captain Muhammad Waseem and keeper-batter Vriitya Aravind were UAE's top run-getters with 39 apiece.
Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah to return during Ireland T20Is before Asia Cup and ODI World Cup: Report
Oman complete a record run-chase
Talking about Oman-Ireland's face-off at the Bulawayo Athletic Club, the Andy Balbirnie-led side were put into bat. Losing wickets at regular intervals, Ireland were 107 for 4 but Harry Tector (52) and George Dockrell's 93 propelled their side to a challenging 281 for 7. In reply, Oman batters stood tall as they took charge of proceedings with vital stands to take the game deep.
Kashyap Prajapati's 72, Aqib Ilyas's 52, captain Zeeshan Maqsood's 59 and Mohammad Nadeem's 46 led to Oman's stunning five-wicket win.