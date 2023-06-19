CWC'23 Qualifiers: Sri Lanka thump UAE by 175 runs, Oman stun Ireland in pursuit of 282

Day Two of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers saw Sri Lanka thump UAE whereas Oman completed a record run-chase to stun Ireland on Monday (June 19). After posting a mammoth 355 for 6, Dasun Shanaka & Co. rode on Wanindu Hasaranga's 6 for 24 to dismiss UAE for 180 in 39 overs. Oman, on the other hand, achieved their first-ever ODI win over the Irish line-up and saw them complete their highest successful run-chase in the shorter format.

Hasaranga's 6/24 help SL thrash UAE

Taking on the hapless UAE at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, everything clicked for the Dasun Shanaka-led Islanders after being asked to bat first. The one-time ODI champions rode on Pathum Nissanka's 57, Dimuth Karunaratne's 53, Kusal Mendis' 78, Sadeera Samarawickrama's 73 and Charith Asalanka's 48* (23) along with Hasaranga's 12-ball 23* to post a healthy 355 for 6 in 50 overs. Ali Naseer (2 for 44) and Aayan Khan (1 for 52) were the top performers for UAE but their side was in for a huge run-chase.