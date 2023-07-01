CWC Qualifiers: "Let ourselves down,' says WI skipper Shai Hope after failing to qualify for 2023 ODI WC

West Indies have failed to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup to be held in India from October 5. The two-time champion were beaten by Scotland in a qualifier game by seven wickets to crash out. West Indies captain Shai Hope, after the loss, said they let themselves down entire tournament (qualifiers).

"To be honest, it's not one thing [I can] put my finger on. We definitely need to look at all the areas," Hope said to Ian Bishop at post match ceremony in reply to West Indies' efforts. "Certainly, I felt we let ourselves down here in the entire tournament. But yeah, we need to look at the way we start our innings [and] definitely the fielding."

Hope agreed that their preparation had to be better and they can't expect to be a great team overnight.

"It starts from the foundation. Preparation needs to be better. That's from back home," Hope added. "So, yeah, it starts from there. We can't just expect to wake up one morning and be a great team. There's a lot of things that we need to focus on. And yeah, we need to control (what) we can control. Right now, we are here playing cricket, and we need to make sure we give our all to the West Indian fans."

West Indies' fielding have been poor through out the qualifiers and the West Indian skipper profoundly admitted that, saying the team didn't give their 100% every single time.

"I probably have to say [it's] the mindset - fielding is really and truly an attitude, in my opinion, and I think we need to give a bigger effort, especially with the attitude," Hope said. "Catches will be dropped, misfields will happen, it's part of the game, but the effort needs to remain. I don't think we gave that 100% effort every single time. We did it in patches, but we certainly need to improve in that."

Talking about the match against Scotland, Hope said that the toss was crucial but that his team needs to find ways and get better.

"We knew the conditions were definitely in the bowlers' favour; the toss is really crucial here - we see every single captain [that] wins the toss elects to field first," Hope said. "So we need to find ways to negate that early-morning movement. [But] again, we can't really look at the past, we need to look at ways to move forward and get better.

West Indies now have two more games left, against Sri Lanka and Oman, and Hope wants to finish the tournament positively.

"We know there's two more games left. We need to find a way to bounce back, finish the tournament positively at least.

This would be the first time that West Indies won't be a part of ICC ODI World Cup.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE