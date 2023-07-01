CWC Qualifiers: Two-time champion West Indies fail to qualify for 2023 ODI World Cup after loss to Scotland

In a shocking turn of events, two-time ODI World Cup Champions West Indies have been knocked out of the quadrennial tournament's upcoming edition. West Indies needed to beat Scotland in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers but the minnow showed them out instead.

This was also Scotland's first victory over West Indies in ODI cricket. The 1975 and '79 ODI WC champion and 1983 runners-up will now not be traveling to India for the 13th edition of the tournament.

After losing the toss, West Indies were asked to bat first. They had a horrid start as they lost their first four wickets inside 10 overs - they were reeling at 30/4 in 6.5 overs to be exact. The day got even worse as they were pinned down by the Scottish bowlers and soon found themselves at six down for 81.

Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd scored 45 and 36, respectively as the score went past 150. Both the batsmen, however, then departed inside three balls to leave West Indies at 158-8. The once mighty team eventually got all-out for 181.

Brandon McMullen took three wickets for Scotland. Chris Sole, Mark Watt and Chris Greaves chipped in with two each and Safyaan Sharif took one wicket.

Chasing 182, Christopher McBride got out on the first ball but it was all doom after that for West Indies. Matthew Cross (74) and Brandon McMullen (69) added 125 for the second wicket as all hopes for West Indies were dashed. Scotland reached the target with seven wickets in hand and around six overs left. McMullen was awarded Man of the Match for his three wickets and 69 runs.

West Indies needed to finish in top-two in Super Six stage after failing to get any carry forward points in the stage post their loss to Zimbabwe and Netherlands. The 2023 ODI World Cup will begin on October 5 in India.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE