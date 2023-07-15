Not allowing Pakistan to travel to India for World Cup will be great injustice to fans: Misbah-ul-Haq

Mishab-ul-Haq feels Pakistan must travel to India for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup later this year amid reservations from PCB and Pakistan Government in sending the Men in Green across the border. Despite the final CWC 2023 schedule announcement, wherein Pakistan is slated to face nine teams across five venues on fixed dates, PCB cleared its stance on the team’s travel plans.

Former Pakistan captain Misbah said if his country's government decides against sending the team to India, fans from both nations will get robbed of an opportunity to watch the arch-rivals square off at the biggest stage in world cricket, and that, it would be a great injustice for them. Misbah, who played against India on several occasions before, said politics must stay away from cricket.

"When there can be contacts between the two countries in other sports, why not in cricket. Why link cricket with political relations? It is unfair to deprive people of a chance to see their teams play against each other. It is great injustice to the fans who follow Pakistan and Indian cricket a lot," Misbah said at a function in Karachi.

Following BCCI’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023, which will now be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka – India will play its matches in the Island Nation only, the PCB and the Pakistan Government retaliated, claiming they will also not allow the Pakistan side to travel to India for the mega event later this year.

Speaking on his experience of playing in India, Misbah said under his captaincy, the Pakistan team enjoyed the pressure of the home crowd and the conditions also suited them. He also urged the government to take a positive call and allow the team to go and play in the World Cup.

"Certainly, Pakistan should be playing in the World Cup even in India," he said. "The many times I have played in India, we have enjoyed the pressure and crowds there because it gives you motivation and conditions in India suit us. Our team has the capability to do well in Indian conditions." Aim should be to win the World Cup Misbah said instead of thinking what is happening outside of the cricketing sphere, the Babar Azam-led side must only think about playing the right combination and aim for the glory.

"What is happening outside their sphere, they should not think about it. The key to doing well in the World Cup in India is to get the playing XIs right at particular venues and against particular opposition,” Misbah added.

Meanwhile, if all goes well, Pakistan will play its opening match of the CWC 2023 against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad. Their big clash against India is scheduled for October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.