CWC '23: Sunil Gavaskar points out most important FACTOR for India to do well and it's not cricket skill

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar, who was also a part of India's 1983 ODI World Cup triumph, has said that 'luck of the day' is going to be the most important thing than anything else for India in the upcoming edition. The 2023 ICC ODI World Cup is scheduled to start from October 5 and being the hosts, India are one of the favorites to win the tournament.

Gavaskar also that the team which has all-rounders will have the edge in the quadrennial event. He gave the examples of Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar who were part of India's 2011 World Cup victory under MS Dhoni.

“More than anything else, luck of the day is very important and if you look at the teams (in 1983, 1985 and 2011), they all had top class all-rounders. You had batters who could bowl 7-8-9 overs and bowlers who could bat down the order. That was the biggest plus of those teams. You see MSD’s team also: Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag could all bowl. It was the biggest plus. So, any team which has all-rounders (will hold the edge)," said Gavaskar on the sidelines of an event.

“You look at England who won last year's T20 World Cup, look at the all-rounders they had. So, all-rounders are the key element,” he added.

The former skipper was also asked assess current captain Rohit Sharma's legacy so far to which he said that winning the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup will definitely boost his status.

“At the end of the day you are judged by the number of trophies you have won, the numbers of wins you have. Winning these two tournaments will make him one of India’s greatest skippers,” said Gavaskar.

Before the ICC ODI World Cup, Asia Cup is going to be played from August 30 and India start their campaign from September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka against Pakistan.

