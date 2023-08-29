Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav hopes to 'crack code of most challenging format' in upcoming tournament

India's T20 star Suryakumar Yadav hasn't been able crack the 50-over game code yet but he's looking to 'do well' in the format during the upcoming Asia Cup. The right-hand batsman is also expected to make the cut for the ICC ODI World Cup which will begin shortly after the Asia Cup.

“I feel the role which will be given to me, I will try to maintain that role, and if it’s a changed role I will try and do that. But yeah, this is one format which I’m really looking forward to doing well in,” said Suryakumar Yadav as quoted by Star Sports.

The batsman, who has earned the reputation of being a 360-degree player for his exploits in the shortest format, also said that the ODIs are the most challenging format for him.

“Everyone is saying that ‘T20 is going good for me, both are white ball cricket but why I am not able to crack the code in the 50-over format’. But, I am doing my practice because according to me, this format is the most challenging one.

“The reason behind this is because here you have to play like the other three formats. First by setting down with calmness and composure, then rotating the strike well, followed by at last the T20 gameplay,” he said.

He explained the further saying 'balance is very important' in ODIs and he is hoping to crack the code in the upcoming regional tournament.

“The balance is very important in this format, and for that reason, I am doing a lot of practices and also having conversations regarding this with Rahul (Dravid) sir, Rohit bhai, and Virat (Kohli) bhai. Hopefully, with this tournament going forward, I will crack the code,” he said.

India begin their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

