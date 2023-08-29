CWC '23: India skipper Rohit wants to get back to '2019 frame of mind' ahead of quadrennial event

The ICC ODI World Cup is coming to India after a gap of 12 years and India skipper Rohit Sharma wants to make full use of the opportunity unlike last time. Rohit was left out of the 15-man squad that played the World Cup in 2011. During the last edition, however, Rohit topped the run charts as he amassed 648 run but India failed to reach the final.

With the 2023 edition just about over a month away, Rohit wants to get back to 2019 phase when he was in 'great frame of mind' which showed in his numbers. Rohit, notably, averaged 81 in 2019 edition in nine matches and had hit five hundreds as well with a high score of 140.

"For me, it is important how I keep myself relaxed and not worry about external factors that play a role, whether positively or not negatively," Rohit told news agency PTI in a recent interview. "I want to shut out everything. I want to get into the phase I was in before the 2019 World Cup. I was in a great frame of mind and prepared really well for the tournament."

"I was in good shape, good mindset," he said. "I want to bring that back and I have time to do that. Trying to recollect what were the right things that I was doing before the 2019 World Cup as a cricketer and as a person. I want to revisit that thought process of mine," he added.

Speaking about what does he think about the legacy he might leave behind, Rohit said, "I am not the person who thinks about what kind of legacy I will leave behind. My legacy will be for people to judge and talk about, not for me to say. I am not a firm believer in numbers. You should be happy and enjoy the time you have in front of you and try to live in that moment."

The ODI World Cup will be played from October 5 to November 19 and India, being the home team, are considered as one of the favorites along side defending champions England.

