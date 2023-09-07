CWC 2023 - Picking 'Gamechanger' Suryakumar ahead of Sanju was a right call: Harbhajan Singh

India's numero uno T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav, must be in the playing XI during the World Cup 2023, feels former CWC winner Harbhajan Singh. Bhajji, as most of Harbhajan's fans call him, insists what role Suryakumar plays is more difficult and in his position he is even better than Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Harbhajan also feels picking him ahead of fan-favourite Sanju Samson is the right call.

"I feel Suryakumar Yadav is a complete, complete player. I don't think the selectors have been harsh on Sanju Samson. I do feel Sanju is a very very good player, a quality player. But you can only select fifteen players. But picking Suryakumar over Sanju is the right call," Harbhajan said in a chat organised by Star Sports.

There was always a debate as to whom to go ahead with - Sanju or Suryakumar Yadav for the middle-order slot in CWC. Although numbers suggest Sanju has a better ODI average (55.71 in 13 matches) than SKY - who averages a mere 24.33 in 24 outings, Harbhajan opines Suryakumar is a complete player - someone who can hit from the ball one, unlike anyone playing in that position.

"Because the game that Suryakumar has in the middle over[s], I don't think Sanju has that game. Even he goes for big shots from the first ball, but the reliability Suryakumar gives you - he can score big. Sanju, I feel plays the kind of cricket where there is a lot of chances that you get out," Harbhajan added.

Drawing comparisons with stalwarts of the game, Harbhajan said Surya (at number five or six) plays a similar role to Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni.

"What he can do at that position, neither Virat [Kohli] can do, nor Sanju or Rohit Sharma. Because what he does it's a difficult job, batting at [No.] 5-6. What [MS] Dhoni has done, what Yuvi [Yuvraj Singh] has done," Bhajji opined.

SKY is better than any other Indian batter in finding gaps: Harbhajan

The former off-spinner said instead of batting at the top, where it is easier to score runs, batting in the middle order in Indian conditions is far more difficult. Backing Surya to crack open the bowling attack with his supreme ability to find gaps at will in more challenging conditions makes him the best in business.

"Because batting there is the toughest," Harbhajan said. "Opening in [one-dayers], you know where to score runs. You have a lot of time. But when you go in to bat after 20-25 overs, you need the game to know where you can find gaps to get boundaries, and I don't think anyone in the Indian team can do that better than Suryakumar."

Harbhajan added he would have Suryakumar in the playing XI given his presence creates pressure on the opposition, saying,

"And if it was up to me, I would play him in the team. Because when he is in the team, it increases the pressure on the opposition. Whether he fires or not. Because till the time he is at the crease, there will be pressure because on any day he can play a match-winning innings. He can hit 50-60 runs in 20 balls," Harbhajan concluded.