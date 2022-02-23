CSK's most expensive signing at mega auction Deepak Chahar can be ruled out of IPL 2022 - Report

Deepak Chahar has been one of the in-form players for the Indian team in the last few months. He has been impressive with both the bat and the ball and has been delivering consistent performances for the Men in Blue. However, Chahar's home season can be cut short early after he suffered an injury during the third T20I between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Chahar was bowling the second over his spell against West Indies when he stopped midway and was seen in a lot of pain. He had to walk off the field without completing the over and has now been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. BCCI on Wednesday confirmed that Chahar will miss the series after injuring his right quadriceps.

As per a report in the Times of India, the pacer can also miss the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). "His injury looks bad. For all you know, he could be out of the IPL too," a source was quoted as saying by TOI.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had gone all out to buy back the Indian pacer at the recently-concluded IPL 2022 mega auction. CSK were involved in a bidding war with a number of teams and eventually managed to secure Chahar's services for a sum of a whopping Rs 14 crore (INR 140 million). It will be a huge blow for CSK if the Indian pacer is ruled out of IPL 2022.

Also Read: Deepak Chahar to Liam Livingstone: 5 players who earned biggest pay rise at IPL mega auction

Chahar has been an integral member of the Chennai Super Kings squad since joining the side in 2018 and is expected to play a key role for the franchise once again next season. While he has been superb with the new ball in the powerplay, he has also grown in confidence and has improved his death bowling under MS Dhoni.

Also Read: It's a huge honour: Rohit Sharma elated after being appointed India's captain across all formats

Chahar's recent good form with the bat could have come in handy for CSK in the lower middle order. If he is ruled out of the season, CSK will find it difficult to replace him after having spent a huge amount on signing him at the mega auction. CSK will hope Chahar can recover soon from his injury and return to action before the start of IPL 2022.

