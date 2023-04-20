CSK vs SRH ticket booking online: How to book tickets for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

CSK vs SRH ticket booking online: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 29 of the IPL 2023 on Friday, April 21. The game will be played at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Cricket fans can book tickets for the match both online and offline. The two counters at the Chepauk stadium will sell tickets for this IPL game, and you may get online tickets through Paytm. If rumours are to be believed, more tickets will be made available for purchase this time around due to the high level of fan demand.

CSK vs SRH ticket booking online: How to book through BookMyShow

If you want to book tickets for an IPL match, you can use either the BookMyShow app or Paytm. To book through BookMyShow, you need to open the app or website and sign up or log in. Then go to the ‘Sports’ tab and select ‘Cricket’ or search for the CSK vs SRH match and choose seats.

The booking price may vary according to the seats you choose. After selecting your seats, you can choose to have the tickets home delivered or to collect them from the booking counter during the match day itself. Finally, make the payment through UPI, debit, credit card, internet banking, or other options, and you will receive a confirmation by email or SMS.

How to book through Paytm?

To book through Paytm, open the app and scroll down to the ‘Ticket Booking’ section or search for the CSK vs SRH match and choose your seats from the seat map. Then make the payment via UPI, Paytm wallet, or other methods. You will receive a booking confirmation on your registered mobile number and email.

CSK vs SRH match details