CSK unveil new jersey for IPL 2021 with camouflage stripes as tribute to Indian armed forces

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni on Wednesday unveiled the franchise's new jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The former Indian captain unboxed the jersey as he shared the glimpse of the jersey with fans and followers. The latest CSK jersey for IPL 2021 also features a new camouflage shoulder straps as a tribute to the Indian armed forces.

The new camouflage shoulder stripe means CSK have moved away from the red and blue stripes. Dhoni, who is an honorary Leiutenant Colonel with the Indian Territorial Army, will be seen donning the new jersey in IPL 2021, scheduled to start from April 9.

"The new-look jersey features camouflage as a tribute to India’s armed forces and three stars atop the much-loved franchise’s logo," CSK said in a statement.

“It has been on our mind for some time now to find ways to raise awareness about the significant and selfless role of the armed forces. The camouflage is an appreciation of their service they are the true heroes,” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said.

The new CSK jersey has three starts above their logo, which highlights the three IPL titles they have won over the years.

In a video shared by the franchise, Dhoni urged CSK fans to start the whistles as he gears up for IPL 2021. "Thala Dharisanam! #WearOnWhistleOn with the all new #Yellove!" CSK captioned the post.

Some of the CSK players including the likes of Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu and other domestic players have been training in Chennai. However, with the entire group set to unite, the franchise will be shifting their camp to Mumbai on March 26, where they will undergo quarantine before resuming training.

CSK have their first phases of IPL 2021 matches in Mumbai.