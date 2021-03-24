'Would be a dream come true': Kevin Pietersen replies to PM Modi, backs resumption of India vs Pakistan series

Kevin Pietersen on Wednesday said that it would be a dream come true to see India and Pakistan engage both on and off the field as the former England captain replied to a tweet by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he wished Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a speedy recovery after contracting COVID-19.

Imran Khan, a former Pakistan captain and now the Prime Minister of Pakistan, had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Pietersen, while quote retweeting PM Modi's tweet, wrote that that the response by the Indian prime minister made him smile while adding that "we all need each other and this year has shown us that". The former England batsman, who was recently in India for the Road Safety World Series, further said that he hopes a healthy friendship is on its way.

“This tweet by @narendramodi to @ImranKhanPTI made me smile! It would be a dream come true, to see India & Pak reunited and engaging both on & off the field! We all need each other & this year has shown us that!” Pietersen tweeted.

“Let’s all hope a healthy friendship is on its way!”

Earlier on March 20, PM Modi had wished Imran Khan a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

“Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19,” PM Modi tweeted.

Notably, Pakistan PM Khan had taken his first COVID-19 jab on Thursday.

Meanwhile, there have been reports in Pakistan media that there have been talks on resuming bilateral cricket ties between the two countries and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have been told to be prepared for a bilateral series later this year. A six-day window could be opened up for a short T20I series in 2021, according to a report in Jang.

India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2012/13.