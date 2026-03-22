/CSK or MI? Former India all-rounder makes his call on IPL’s best side

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that Mumbai Indians are slightly ahead of Chennai Super Kings as the greatest team in IPL history, even though both have won the same number of titles. The 41-year-old reasoned that MI has made a bigger impact on Indian cricket than CSK, producing several top players who have represented the national team. He further explained that this comes from Mumbai’s strong scouting system and their different team approach. Mumbai usually mixes players in their prime with new domestic talents, while Chennai, until 2026, mostly depended on experienced and proven players.

Pathan pointed out that Chennai began winning titles from 2010 and even won back-to-back trophies in 2010 and 2011. But when Mumbai started winning in 2013, they kept winning almost every alternate year and later won consecutive titles in 2019 and 2020. He added that Mumbai had a very strong squad last season and could have won the title but missed out for various reasons.

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“CSK started winning the IPL title from 2010 onwards. They won back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011 and were the first team to do so. But when Mumbai Indians started winning from 2013, they kept winning after every alternate year. Then they won the IPL trophy back-to-back in 2019 and 2020," said Pathan.

“What I like about Mumbai is their contribution to Indian cricket. The number of match winners they have produced for the Indian team is absolutely tremendous. How do you achieve that? First, you make your franchise big. Second, you deliver results with the team you have. Even now, Mumbai Indians had a great squad last season that could have easily won the trophy, but they couldn’t for different reasons," he added.

While MI can take pride in discovering talents like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma for India, CSK can highlight their role in nurturing players such as Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Pathan also noted that Mumbai has produced four Indian captains, which sets them apart. He concluded that while both teams are great and the debate is fair, Mumbai Indians have a slight advantage because of their larger contribution to Indian cricket and young talent.