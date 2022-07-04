Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement? Manchester United eye Paulo Dybala to replace Portuguese superstar

Manchester United are looking at life without Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese superstar has already expressed his desire to leave the club this summer. Ronaldo has reportedly told United it's time for him to leave as he wants to spend the last few years of his playing career at a club competing in the UEFA Champions League. Ronaldo was also allegedly unhappy with United's lack of ambition in the transfer market.

United are working on a number of deals as they look to strengthen their squad under new manager Erik Ten Hag ahead of the new season. However, they are yet to make a new signing this summer despite letting go of the likes of Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata among others.

While their have been no incomings, Ronaldo looks set to join the list of players moving away from the club this summer having re-joined United only last summer from Juventus. Ronaldo scored 24 goals across all competition for the club last season and was one of their best players in what was a disappointing campaign.

While new manager Ten Hag was relying on Ronaldo to lead his attack at United next season, the Dutch manager faces a new headache as he will have to find an ideal replacement for the Portuguese if his transfer materialises. As per reports, United have already started looking at potential replacements if Ronaldo decides to leave the club this summer.

United are reportedly eyeing a move for Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala, who is a free agent after his contract at Juventus expired at the end of the last season. Dybala has been linked to several clubs including the likes of Inter Milan but as per a report in Italian newspaper La Repubblica, both Arsenal and Manchester United have made contact with the former Juventus forward over a move this summer.

As per the report, United have also made contact with Dybala's agents and are keen on signing him as Ten Hag looks to bolster his attack amid uncertainty over Ronaldo's future at the club. United need to sign a forward as Ronaldo's departure will leave them thin in attack with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford among the only prominent options to lead the line.

Dybala, who spent seven years at Juventus, scored 115 goals in 293 games for the Serie A giants before leaving the club. The Argentine had scored 10 goals and provided 5 assists in 29 games in the Serie A last season and it remains to be seen if he will be keen on a move to United this summer.