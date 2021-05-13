Cristiano Ronaldo to sign for Sporting Lisbon? Juve star's mother fuels transfer speculation

Cristiano Ronaldo could be involved in a massively surprising return to his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon this summer after his mother Dolores Aveiro insisted that she will try to convince the Portuguese stalwart to return to where he started his career.

While Ronaldo currently leads the goalscoring charts in Serie A, Juventus could finish the season outside the top four, which will end their hopes of playing UEFA Champions League next season. However, Juventus as a club has still not pulled out of the controversial European Super League and the matter is expected to be dragged for weeks.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo also completed 100 goals for Juventus as he became the fastest player in Serie A to achieve the milestone and the only player to score a century of goals in three major European leagues.

Ronaldo started his senior career at Sporting and won the Portuguese title for the first time since 2002.

Ronaldo’s mother, an avid Sporting fan, cleared the air by saying she will try and convince Ronaldo to join the Portuguese club.

"I'll talk to him (Cristiano) to bring him back," she said from her balcony as she spoke to Sporting fans that had taken to the streets to celebrate.

"Next year, he will play in Alvalade (Sporting's stadium).".

Ronaldo, 36, has one year left in his current contract at Juventus. However, the former Real Madrid forward is linked with a departure this summer with former club Manchester United being touted as one of the destinations.