After cheering RCB to its maiden IPL title, AB de Villiers backs South Africa to win 2025 WTC Final

The last time when Australia and South Africa fared in an ICC knockout in the UK (back in 1999), the Aussies came on top, and it wasn’t even the result that hurt the Proteas more, but it was how they lost. More than 25 years later, at the mecca of cricket in Lord’s, South Africa has a chance to rewrite history, and their former batting great AB de Villiers is throwing his support behind them to undo the past and chase glory.

South Africa and Australia will face off in the third World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord’s starting June 11. While Australia are the defending WTC champions, having won the last time after beating India in the final, the Proteas have reached the summit clash for the first time.

AB de Villiers, who cheered for his former IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), to their maiden trophy this Tuesday (June 3) in Ahmedabad, says that the whole country is behind South Africa in their quest for an ICC title for the first time since 1998.



“This is a massive moment for South African cricket—a final at Lord’s. The entire nation will be behind our team, and hopefully, we can cross the line,” AB de Villiers said while speaking on Star Sports. “I’m excited for the challenge. It’s a well-balanced side, and I’m quietly confident we can upset Australia—I say ‘upset’ because they’re clearly the favourites for this ICC World Test Championship Final.”



Having played against most of Australia’s first XI (for the WTC Final) and otherwise also over the years, AB knows how tough it is to beat them, especially when the titles are on the line. He, however, is confident of his team breaking the jinx and putting its hand on the trophy.



“Australia are a very experienced, well-oiled machine of a team. It won’t be easy for South Africa. But I’m quietly confident because we’re going there with many in-form players and big-hearted guys who have something to prove on this stage.



“For many of these players, it’ll be their first match at Lord’s—hopefully, they’ll settle quickly. But I’m really looking forward to this contest. It’s going to be fantastic cricket—after all, it’s a final, and both teams have earned their place here,” De Villiers concluded.



Here are the two squads –



Australia squad - Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon and Matt Kuhnemann.



Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett



South Africa squad: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy