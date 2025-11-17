WPL 2026 likely to start on Jan 7 with venues in Mumbai, Baroda - Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to use the January window to accommodate the Women’s Premier League (WPL) season in 2026 as the apex body gets ready for the biggest carnival of women’s franchise cricket. With the Men’s T20 World Cup and then the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to block key dates on the calendar, the BCCI might use the January window to accommodate the WPL. If true, according to media reports, the latest season can start as early as January 7 with venues in Mumbai and Baroda on the itinerary.

WPL from January 7?

According to prominent cricket website Cricbuzz, the BCCI has held informal conversations with the stakeholders for the upcoming season as they get near the WPL auctions. The BCCI is planning to have an entirely free window for the WPL, putting every possible effort to avoid overlapping of dates with the ICC T20 World Cup starting on February 7 in India. According to reports, the BCCI is planning to conclude the WPL on or before February 3, giving a clear window for the T20 World Cup, where India is the host.

Last season, the WPL coincided with the ICC Champions Trophy, losing commercial revenues as a result. The BCCI is also planning to inform all five franchises of the tentative date for the start and finish of the WPL, along with the venues.

Initially, four cities were shortlisted to host WPL 2026; however, only Mumbai and Baroda look like they are in the running. In case Mumbai is selected, then Navi Mumbai’s D.Y. Patil Stadium will be chosen as the host for the opening leg. It is the same venue where India won the ODI World Cup on November 2, as they got the better of South Africa in the final.