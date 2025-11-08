/WPL 2026: Five surprising players released that no one saw coming. Check the list here

Ahead of Women’s Premier League 2026’s mega-auction, franchises made shock decisions by releasing star players like Deepti Sharma and Meg Lanning among other notable names
Ahead of the mega auction, the Delhi Capitals decided to release the former Australian captain Meg Lanning, who lead the franchise to three straight finals but didn't get her hands on the elusive trophy
In a shocking move, Gujarat Giants have decided to release all-rounder Harleen Deol. Over the last three editions, she has made 482 runs at an average of 30.13
The English spinner has been released by the UP Warriorz. She has played 25 matches and has 36 wickets to her name
The Indian star all-rounder has been released from UP Warriorz team. Over the three editions, she has 507 to her name along with 27 wickets
The New Zealand spinner has been released from Mumbai Indians team. Over three editions, she has made 437 runs and has scalped 40 wickets