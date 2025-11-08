LOGIN
WPL 2026: Five surprising players released that no one saw coming. Check the list here

Ahead of Women’s Premier League 2026’s mega-auction, franchises made shock decisions by releasing star players like Deepti Sharma and Meg Lanning among other notable names

Meg Lanning
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Meg Lanning

Ahead of the mega auction, the Delhi Capitals decided to release the former Australian captain Meg Lanning, who lead the franchise to three straight finals but didn't get her hands on the elusive trophy

Harleen Deol
2 / 5
(Photograph: WPL)

Harleen Deol

In a shocking move, Gujarat Giants have decided to release all-rounder Harleen Deol. Over the last three editions, she has made 482 runs at an average of 30.13

Sophie Ecclestone
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sophie Ecclestone

The English spinner has been released by the UP Warriorz. She has played 25 matches and has 36 wickets to her name

Deepti Sharma
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Deepti Sharma

The Indian star all-rounder has been released from UP Warriorz team. Over the three editions, she has 507 to her name along with 27 wickets

Amelia Kerr
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Amelia Kerr

The New Zealand spinner has been released from Mumbai Indians team. Over three editions, she has made 437 runs and has scalped 40 wickets

