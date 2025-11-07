/WPL retention list: 5 shocking releases of Indian players

Ahead of the WPL auction, WPL franchises have released some shocking Indian players, let's have a look at them
The Women's Premier League (WPL) franchises have announced the list of their retained players ahead of the upcoming mega auction. Surprisingly, many well-known Indian players have been released by their franchises. Let's have a look at the released players inside.
Renuka Singh had an impressive season for Royal Challengers Bangalore last year, taking 10 wickets in seven matches. Despite her strong performance, the franchise has released her ahead of the auction and it came as a shock to many fans.
Deepti Sharma was one of the India’s top performers in the recently concluded Women’s World Cup 2025, where India lifted the trophy for the first time. She even won the Player of the Tournament award for her brilliant all-round performance. Her release by UP Warriorz is one of the most unexpected decisions ahead of the mega auction.
Harleen Deol’s release has also surprised Gujarat Giants fans, as she was the reliable middle-order batter for the franchise.
Kranti Goud had a fantastic World Cup 2025 and has impressed many with her talent. Even after her strong performance in the World Cup, her team did not retain her. Now, it will be interesting to see which franchise makes a bid for her at the mega auction.