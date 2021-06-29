Cricket: Tim Southee auctions WTC final jersey to help a 8-year-old fight cancer

Tim Southee has chosen to auction his World Test Championship jersey to raise funds for the treatment of Hollie Beattie – an eight-year-old young girl – who is diagnosed to have an uncommon type of cancer.

Tim Southee uncovered that his family originally found out about Hollie Beattie's a couple of years prior. Eight-year-old Hollie Beattie was diagnosed to have an uncommon, forceful type of cancer growth called neuroblastoma in 2018 and has been battling the sickness from that point forward.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram to declare the auction, sharing photos of the jersey: " My family first learnt about Hollie’s story a couple of years ago through the cricket community and I have always been struck by the Beattie family’s perseverance, strength, and positive attitude. Since hearing that Hollie required more treatment I have been trying to find a way to support them in some small way. I am hopeful that this shirt can help contribute in some way to the Beattie family’s ongoing medical needs as Hollie continues to fight. As a parent, my heart goes out to them as they battle on."

Conceding the young girl's solidarity and constancy has stayed with him, Tim Southee encouraged fans to offer for the jersey and help the family in these testing times.

Tim Southee isn't the first New Zealand cricketer to come out and support the Hollie Beattie family. Martin Guptill utilized an exceptional bat in a T20 against the West Indies last year, which he later auctioned to help Hollie in her battle against the disease.

Tim Southee has set up a TradeMe page to sell the WTC Final jersey. At the hour of composing, in excess of 150 individuals had offered for Tim Southee's jersey, with the main bid at $7,500.

He had a heavenly execution in Southampton as New Zealand beat India by eight wickets to turn into the debut WTC champs.

The pacer finished with match figures of 5/112, with his swing bowling upsetting Indian batsmen all through the Test. He additionally played a significant thump with the bat, scoring 30 runs off 46 balls as he helped New Zealand take a fundamental first-innings lead.