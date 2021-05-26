Cricket- 'Passionate and competitive cricketer': Richard Hadlee lauds skipper Virat Kohli

New Zealand's legendary pacer Richard Hadlee lauded Virat Kohli and said that he is 'responsible' for ensuring that Team India are still competitive and remains 'one of the best teams in the world'.

"I see Virat as being a very passionate and competitive cricketer with a strong desire for himself and the team to succeed. He is a proud man and a world-class player -- a delight to watch. The pressure and expectations on him to 'win' is enormous.

“There are millions of Indian fans who idolize him which puts great pressure on him. Virat is responsible for ensuring that Indian cricket remains competitive and be one of the best teams in the world," Hadlee said in an official ICC media release.

According to Hadlee, fans need to back their stars when they go through a rough patch.

"However, fans still need to understand that we are all human and champions will fail from time to time -- any cricketer can score a duck or get no wickets which is deemed to be a failure, but when a player succeeds, everyone is happy, except perhaps the opposition," he added.

Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the best to lead Team India. He has been the most successful Test captain for the country, however, is yet to win an ICC trophy for India. He will be leading Team India in the World Test Championship Finals against New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

"All sports at the highest level are about competing. It is finding a way to win a game and gain an advantage over one's opponent. There will always be a fine line as to whether gamesmanship from a player or a team goes too far. Umpires and match referees will control this situation and penalties imposed if anything is unacceptable," said Hadlee.

"I quite like seeing any player expressing themself towards the opposition by having a real presence -- it is a form of intimidation that can be unsettling, and a tactic used by many sportspeople. Having said that, sportsmanship and fair play is still paramount, so it is finding that balance between doing what is right and expected from a player instead of going too far and bringing the game into disrepute," he added.