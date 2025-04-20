Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (Apr 20) in IPL 2025.

MI currently rides on a two-match winning streak, is seventh on the points table and finding momentum at just the right time. CSK, meanwhile, arrive in Mumbai after snapping a five-match losing streak, desperate to get back into the winning ways to be in the race for playoffs.

The rivalry between these two IPL giants is legendary, and Wankhede has been a witness of high drama whenever MI and CSK have clashed.

Here’s a look back at their last five thrilling encounters at this very venue.

2024 - CSK won by 20 runs

CSK triumphed by 20 runs - CSK posted 206/4, thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad’s elegant 69 and Shivam Dube’s unbeaten 66. MI’s chase was powered by Rohit Sharma’s fighting century, but Matheesha Pathirana’s sensational four-wicket haul sealed it for CSK as MI could manage 186/6.

2023 - CSK won by seven wickets

CSK dominated with a seven-wicket win, restricting MI to 157/8 with Ravindra Jadeja’s handy 3/20. In response, Ajinkya Rahane dazzled with a 27-ball 61, and contributions from Conway (44), Gaikwad (40), and Dube (28*) helped CSK cruise home with 11 balls to spare.

2022 - MI won by five wickets

A rain-hit clash saw MI chase down CSK’s low total in a 32-over game. Devon Conway top-scored with 36 as CSK crumbled. MI’s young guns Tilak Varma (34) and Tim David finished the job with five balls remaining.

2019 - MI won by 37 runs

MI secured a 37-run win as Suryakumar Yadav (59) and Krunal Pandya (42) lifted them to 170/5 before Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Malinga (3/34) strangled CSK’s chase; despite Kedar Jadhav’s valuable 51, CSK could manage only 133/8 in their 20 overs.

2018 - CSK won by one wicket

CSK pulled off a heist for the ages. Chasing 166, they were reduced to 118/8 before Dwayne Bravo exploded with 68 off 30. An injured Kedar Jadhav returned to hit the winning boundary with one ball left, sealing a miraculous one-wicket win.

Thus, as the Wankhede prepares for another blockbuster, both sides will know that form and luck matters little when MI meets CSK. It’s about handling pressure, seizing the moment and giving your 200 per cent in the El-Classico of the Indian Premier League.