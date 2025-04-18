Gujarat Titans have signed Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for the injured Glenn Phillips for the remainder of IPL 2025. Interestingly, Shanaka has played for the Titans before, in the 2023 season.

Phillips sustained a groin injury while fielding against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday (Apr 6). After scans and check-ups, he was ruled out of the tournament and has returned to New Zealand. To fill his spot, GT has brought in Shanaka for INR 75 lakh (around $ 87,800).

Dasun Shanaka roped in by Gujarat Titans

Shanaka has played only one IPL season (2023), during which he appeared in three matches for GT, scoring only 26 runs and not getting an opportunity to bowl. However, this time the team will be hoping for a better performance from him.

Gujarat Titans have also been without South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada since Apr 3. He left India due to an important personal matter. GT have not yet named a replacement for Rabada, and it is still not clear if he will return.

Even with these player losses, the Gujarat Titans are doing well in the tournament. They have won four out of their six matches and are currently second on the points table. The league stage is almost halfway through, and every game is important from now on.

GT’s next match is on Saturday (Apr 19) afternoon. They will face table-toppers Delhi Capitals at home.

Shanaka’s return adds interest as he did not get many chances last time, but this season could be different. With big games coming up, the Gujarat Titans will hope Shanaka can step up and help the team continue their strong run.